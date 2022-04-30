Michelle Pfeiffer “would consider” returning as Catwoman

Michelle Pfeiffer has revealed that she would “consider” reprising her role as Catwoman.

The actress, who played Selina Kyle in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns, has broached the possibility of returning to the character following Michael Keaton’s upcoming return as the Caped Crusader.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Pfeiffer said, “It would depend on the context but, yes, I would consider it.”

Following Pfeiffer’s portrayal, Catwoman has been portrayed by Halle Berry in Catwoman 2004, Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises, and Zoe Kravitz in The Batman.

Since Batman Returns, Pfeiffer’s only other superhero role has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Janet Van Dyne, aka the original Wasp. She played the character in Ant-Man And The Wasp, Avengers: Endgame and will return in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania next year.

Last year, Keaton explained why he decided to return to the role of Batman after 30 years. The actor recalled that he wondered, “‘What would it be like?’ or ‘What if he had to do it again?’Just because he was curious didn’t mean he wanted to do it.So it took me a long time, frankly.

“I’m not going to just say I’m going to do it. It has to be good. And there has to be a reason.”

Keaton will make his first appearance as Batman in Batgirl, alongside Leslie Grace as the titular hero, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Jacob Scipio. The premiere of the film is scheduled for the end of this year.

His second appearance will be in The Flash alongside Ezra Miller, which will be released in June 2023. In the film, in which Barry Allen, aka The Flash, will travel back in time, he will also join Ben Affleck’s last arc as Batman. .

Discussing his final moments as the character earlier this year, Affleck described them as “perhaps my favorite scenes” in the role of Batman.