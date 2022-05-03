Michelle Renaud and Osvaldo Benavides are seen together at a party

A few days ago, we made you known on TVNotas that Osvaldo Benavidez had ended his relationship with Emerald Pimentel for michelle renaudand the actors had started a relationship and according to a friend of the actor, he was very excited about Renaud.

And although the famous do everything possible because they are not caught together, this weekend both attended the birthday party of actress Raquel Garzawho is a very close friend of Renaud.

In the photograph, reposted by Raquel through her Instagram stories, Michelle and Osvaldo can be seen, accompanied by other guestslike the actor Flavio Medinadirector Eric Morales and the actress Blackberry Gem.

Raquel Garza celebrated 55 years, so she had a very intimate event with her closest friends and Michelle could not miss it, since it is well known that share a great friendship and the protagonist of ‘La Herencia’ did not stop filling her dear friend with affection.

“I celebrate you so much my friend. For me you are one of the most beautiful gifts that God gave me… I don’t know what would become of me without you, without your support, your ears, your cuddles but above all your laugh… Few people in the world make me laugh as much as you do. I love you!Michelle wrote to her friend a few days ago.

The celebration was full of details and a lot of fun, and in some photos and videos it can be seen that they had a great time, although Michelle and Osvaldo only allowed themselves to be seen on said postcard, without both sharing more moments of the celebration.