Michelle Renaud and Osvaldo Benavides show off their love in a romantic outing

Michelle Renaud and Osvaldo Benavides have been in the eye of the hurricane for a few weeks chen rumors of a possible romance between them began to surface, however this week, the famous magazine TV Notes confirmed this by publishing some photos of the couple in which they are very much in love, in additions a source close to them gave details of this new relationship.

According to the informant, The 33-year-old actress and the 42-year-old actor have formalized their romance to such an extent that they allow their children to live with each other and even he already stays to sleep at her house.

“They are more in love than ever, they spend the time they have free together. Already every weekend they make family plans and eveno Osvaldo sleeps over at her house several times a week”, says the source.

Michelle Renaud and her son Marcelo

Photo: Instagram @michellerenaud

According to the source, Michelle and Osvaldo began their romance four months agowhen he was still the boyfriend of the actress Esmeralda Pimentel, something that has generated controversy because of how quickly things happened between them.

Apparently both are so in love that they already plan to have children together. She wants to have a girl and is only waiting to finish the telenovela “La Herencia” so that she can finally get pregnant.

“She is excited to have a girl and Osvaldo tells her that it would be incredible if that happened. Osvaldo is infatuated with her and will say yes to anything Michelle asks of him,” the source said.

So far, neither of the two celebrities has given details of their new romance. Michelle has reserved her social networks to share moments with her son, with friends or behind the scenes of the soap opera in which she stars. Since she ended her relationship with Danilo Carrera, she chose not to talk about her sentimental life.

For its part, Osvaldo also keeps his private life a secret after ending with Esmeralda Pimentel a relationship of ups and downs, because after dating for a while in 2018 they ended and three years later they reconciled.