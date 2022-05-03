Michelle Renaud asks Osvaldo Benavides, house, wedding and son

Two weeks ago we told you exclusively that Osvaldo Benavidez42, and Michelle Renaud, 33, began an affair when he was still a couple. Emerald Pimentel, 32. After the news, neither of them wanted to say anything, but now with images we verify that they do have a relationship. We talked with a friend of the actor and she told us that Michelle is pressuring him with marriage and children and that they are looking for a house to live together:

-A few days ago we caught Osvaldo and Michelle, traveling together, aren’t they hiding anymore?

“Not at all; Although they have only been dating for two months and so far they have not uploaded a photo to their social networks in which they shout her love, she tries to show her relationship with him and they do all their activities together.

– Why did you go for a walk?

“That’s right, they went to climb the Iztaccíhuatl volcano together with some friends of hers and her brother, and as far as I know, they had a great time.”

Was it her idea?

“Yes, Michelle likes those kinds of adventures a lot. They left on Thursday afternoon, started climbing the volcano at midnight and reached the top on Friday afternoon to return to Mexico City on Saturday.

-But tell us something: was there infidelity on his part with Esmeralda Pimentel?

“Of course he was unfaithful; Osvaldo and Michelle met when they filmed the movie Corazonada at the end of February, and even when Esmeralda was at her house in Tepoztlán, Osvaldo began to sneak around with Michelle.

-Why didn’t you finish with Esmeralda first?

“I guess it was because Michelle suddenly got into it and Osvaldo fell flat with his charms, and that’s when he told Esmeralda that they had better finish.”

-But I had been with Esmeralda for a long time…

“Of course, they had many plans, they even talked about a wedding supposedly for this year; in fact, Osvaldo had ordered an engagement ring to be made, something that no longer happened”.

-Why did Osvaldo change his mind about those plans so quickly?

“Osvaldo is unrecognizable since he’s been with Michelle, he always says yes to everything she proposes and imposes on him; In fact, due to this sudden change, he began to have problems with Tatiana, the mother of his children.

-Because what you say?

“Tatiana does not agree with how Osvaldo is managing their relationship so quickly, since obviously all his decisions have repercussions on her. For Osvaldo to include Esmeralda well in her life, it took a long time, and now with Michelle everything went very fast, they already live together as a family, and her children still ask about Esmeralda, they miss her”.

Did Tatiana talk to him?

“Yes, he did, and he told him that he does not see well that he is presenting his new conquest so quickly.”

-Are you formalizing your relationship very quickly?

“Yes, as far as I know, they are already looking for a house to live together, imagine! They’ve only been dating for two months, they still don’t know each other well and they even plan to live together; it’s too fast.”

Did love hit you hard?

“It’s Michelle who seems to be desperate to take their relationship to another level.”

– Why do you say it’s her?

“Because I know that Michelle put her cards on the table and told him that she wants to marry him and have a child; that she had just finished making her soap opera (she is currently starring in the telenovela La inheritance) and they were planning the wedding, and if a baby arrives earlier, much better. We really don’t understand this woman; In our opinion, she is only looking for someone to make her a child or who knows what she wants”.

Osvaldo, what does he say?

“Well, he is infatuated with her, he is falling for all her whims.”

-He fell in love very fast…

“That’s right, and when a woman sets her mind to something, she achieves it, so we’ll see how far Michelle goes and what’s next in all this,” she concluded.