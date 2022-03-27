Michelle Renaud ignores Ángela Aguilar in recordings

There is never a lack of friction between artists, and it seems that in this project the ones that do not swallow are michelle renaud and Ángela Aguilar, since a video is circulating on social networks in which the actress ignores the singer, for which many followers of both have expressed their opinion about this controversy.

This moment was captured during the recordings of the telenovela’s main entrance, where Angela Aguilar performs the official theme. Everything has been said in this video, both that Michelle Renaud is envious of the singer, and that things are being misunderstood.

Many of the singer’s followers have assured that the actress is jealous of the daughter of Pepe Aguilarsince despite the fact that she is the protagonist, it is evident that the one who gets the credits of this telenovela is Ángela Aguilar, since she is the artist of the moment.

As a result of these claims, followers of michelle renaud They came to her defense, assuring that she did not behave rudely, she was simply focused on the words of the director of the scene, so she never realized that the singer was going to greet her.

None of the actresses have spoken out on the subject, which on the one hand is positive, since they are not interested in generating controversy about something that may not even be happening or that may be, but they have more important things to fight.

This promising project will premiere on the channel of the stars on March 28 at 8:30 at night. This story is the fruit of the talent of Juan Osorio and Roy Rojas and will star Michelle Renaud and Matías Novoa, both of whom will tell their beautiful love story.

Which takes place in the Santa Catalina hacienda, owned by Don Severiano, a character who has five children, among whom the inheritance will be divided, who feel threatened by the arrival of Sara, who turns out to be the daughter of this man.

So far this is the only news that has been shared about this talented project, we can only wait for both beauties to speak out on the subject, right? Hopefully there is no rivalry, both are talented and very beautiful.

We will keep you up to date with any news, so while you prepare for the premiere of this promising telenovela, it will be full of drama, so don’t forget that it will be broadcast on the channel of the stars.