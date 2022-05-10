Entertainment

Michelle Renaud no longer hides her love for Osvaldo Benavides

For some weeks now and exclusively, we let you know about the romance that had been born between Michelle Renaud and Osvaldo Benavides, this after the actor decided to end his courtship with the actress Esmeralda Pimentel because of the protagonist of The Heritage.

Although he has not been able to avoid the questions of the press about it, until now, Renaud has completely avoided talking about it, but he has not denied their relationship either.

However, the couple seems he is tired of hiding his masterr in the public eye and now, the actress has decided shout it from the rooftops with a romantic post through their social networks.

And it is that Michelle shared a video in which her gallant appears playing with his rock band and in which both she and her little son were in the front row: “Life is giving me incredible moments and I am receiving them with open arms. I have always believed in magic… but now more”, wrote.

In the images, Michelle’s little boy can also be seen jumping and singing to the rhythm of Benavides’ music, so it can be deduced that the child already lives with his mother’s new partner.

