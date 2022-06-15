Michelle Renaud sends affectionate congratulations to Osvaldo Benavides who could confirm their romance

In the middle of rumors of a possible romance, michelle renaud sent an amazing birthday greeting to Osvaldo Benavidezin which he not only wished her love and lots of kisses, but also he ended up confessed that he loves it.

That’s right, this June 14 the actor Osvaldo Benavidezwho during his first years of career gave life to the famous character of Nandito in the telenovela ‘María la del Barrio’, is celebrating his 43rd birthdaywhich is why he has received a shower of congratulations through social networks.

One of these signs of affection was expressed by the actress Michelle Renaud with whom it has been rumored that she could be giving herself a new opportunity in love.

In the message published through her official Instagram account, the protagonist of ‘La Herencia’ was most affectionate with her colleague, to whom she sent her best wishes for this new stage that begins today; However, what caught the attention of her fans was her effusive show of affection in which she showed how much she loves her.

“Happy birthday Osvaldo Benavides. I wish for you a life full of lots of love, kisses, dance and lots of laughter. I love you 🤤“, the artist wrote at the bottom of the publication.

Along with the affectionate message, Michelle Renaud shared a video in which the actor from “La Suerte de Loli” appears greeting the camera while letting it be recorded.

Immediately, the fans of the actress did not hesitate to join the congratulations for the birthday boy, in addition to highlighting the love relationship that they could be living and that so far neither of them has come out to confirm or deny.

“happy birthday to your lover”, “Long live love”, “a pretty couple… to enjoy the moment”, “Beautiful couple”, “Until he dared to present it“, “Until he surpassed the other! Oswaldo is more handsome”, are some messages that are read in the publication that has registered more than half a million reproductions.

The alleged relationship of the actors would have gained strength a few weeks ago when the magazine TVNotas shared a series of photographs in which both appear living with their respective children in a park, where for the first time they were seen together publicly.

While, days later, both shared several images of a trip they made to Chicago, United States, on social networks.

