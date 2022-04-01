Michelle Renaud shows in a black swimsuit the benefits of ice on the body

The protagonist of the telenovela “La Herencia”, surprised today with a video on social networks, in which she invites all her followers to try the benefits of ice in the body, and showed several advances that he has had in his physique since he made it a habit.

michelle renaud is one of the most beautiful women on Televisa, who today shared a video in which she is immersing herself in an ice tub, in addition to posing in front of the mirror with a black swimsuit with which she showed her progress.

The actress highlighted several benefits of this habit, such as toning the body, helping you burn fat, eliminating cellulite and giving you a lot of energy for the day. It is undoubtedly a challenge that she enjoys to the fullest and she expressed it with a message that accompanies this video.

“Get on the ice!! Help you enhance your awesome figure!! And I’m sure that if you add sports or gym you will see impressive changes in a month “, she also revealed that because of her work she has not been able to attend the gym, and she looks spectacular.

Immediately, his followers began to fill the comments section with various terror, since some assure that they could not do this in a way as natural as michelle renaudand the truth is that it is quite a challenge, especially for those of us who are cold.

Putting yourself in cold water rejuvenates, many artists have revealed that this is their favorite facial to prevent wrinkles, one of them is Fernanda Castillo, who on several occasions has shared that she does it every morning, and what a flawless face she has.

So far, these are the only news that the actress has shared on her social networks, although I am sure that in the following days she will fill us with surprises, not only about her daily life, but also about the new soap opera in which she is the protagonist.

Through his stories, he also shared how well he had a good time in the recordings of La Herencia, since he published several moments with the people who make up the cast. We will keep you up to date with any news that arises on social networks.

Also of beautiful outfits that she shows off, with which she gives all her followers ideas to look beautiful wherever they go, in which she combines a lot of style and passion for fashion.