Michelle Renaud’s 5 bikinis that raised the temperature in networks

michelle renaud has consolidated his acting career not only in Mexico but also in the United StatesWell, under his sleeve he has melodramas like “Pasión y Poder”, “Hijas de la Luna” and of course, the successful telenovela “La Herencia”, where he shares credits with Matías Novoa.

However, despite her great talent, the actress has also conquered the hearts of the public thanks to her beauty, so has almost 5 million followers on Instagramwho do not miss any publication of the famous of Mexican origin.

Through her profile, Michelle Renaud does not limit herself to publishing content related to her professional projects, since she also ventures to share postcards of his private life, among which traveloutings with friends and family, as well as beauty and fashion content.

For this reason, we share some of the images that the actress has published on the aforementioned social network and that have swept the platform.

A touch of sensuality

With a swimsuit with a dangerous neckline, the 33-year-old actress left her followers open-mouthed, receiving thousands of compliments for her enviable figure.

outdoor meditation

Michelle Renaud has decided to share a little bit of her day to day life with her followers, so the posts where she performs yoga sessions are nothing out of the ordinary. The occasional bikini or tight outfit are the garments chosen by the famous to carry out her routine.

Calm and tropical

Sheathed in a tiny brown bikini, pareo, sunglasses and with a smile from ear to ear, the protagonist of “The Shadow of the Past” delighted the pupil of Internet users. By the way, He took the opportunity to share a reflection with which he made it clear that he does not care what they saybut to achieve your goals.

Vitamin Sea

What a wad of eye the histrionics gave after publishing a photograph from a paradisiacal destination with the sun and the beach in the background. In addition to her beauty, she was surprised to show off her abdomen of steel and shapely legs, she was showered with compliments!

subzero bikini

“The most beautiful”, “Forever my favorite”, “You are the best Michelle”, “Great body” and “Beauty of a woman”, are some of the messages that Renaud received after sharing a short video in which the famous shared one of her beauty secrets, a dip in an ice tub.

