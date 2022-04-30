Michelle Rodríguez: 10 curious facts that you did not know about her | u-channel

Karen Garcia

Learn more about the actress who has won the hearts of the public.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Michelle Rodriguez She has become one of the most beloved actresses in the Mexican public, and not only that, but also an example for many people of what self-love is like. That’s why we leave you here ten curious facts that you did not know about her.

1. Her full name is Michelle Rodríguez Varela and she was born on December 1, 1983 in Xochimilco, Mexico City. On multiple occasions, the protagonist of the series ’40 and 20′ has shown her support for the mayor’s office in which she grew up, because her family still lives there and she is very fond of the place.

2. Michelle Rodríguez studied at UNAM for a degree in design and visual communication, however, she did not finish, since she decided to leave the race to pursue her dream of being an actress.

3. Although we now see her more on the small screen, Rodríguez has appeared in several films such as War of likes (2021), Without children (2020), I take you with me (2020), Emma (2019), Mirreyes vs. Godínez (2019), How to cut your patán (2017) and we will soon see it in With the years that I have left, which will be released in 2022.

4. The most popular character he has played is ‘Toña’ in ’40 y 30′ alongside Jorge ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin. And her debut as an actress was with the role of Policarpia ‘Polita’ in the telenovela ‘Amores true’.

5. He has also been in various plays such as Chicago, 12 Princesses in Struggle, Les miserables, Cats, Ghost, Sie7e, Mentiras, to name a few.

6. She has a great passion for singing, and not only that, but she has also shown talent, since the strength of her voice is what has led her to participate in musical performances.

7. Another talent on her list is that she is a voice actress, for which she has lent her privileged voice in films such as Lady and the Tramp (2019), SpongeBob SquarePants: To the Rescue, and in Trolls World Tour.

8. And as is well known for her excellent humor that characterizes her, she is also dedicated to doing stand up, and has even been a guest on Comedy Central specials.

9. He is a fan of appearing on reality shows. In addition to having participated in Who is the mask?’ she was also in LOL Last One Laughing.

10. Michelle Rodríguez has appeared more than once in the production of La Rosa de Guadalupe.