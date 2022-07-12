Michelle Rodriguez: 5 curious facts about the rude girl of Hollywood cinema

Certainly when we talk about Michelle Rodriguez The word action comes to mind, not in vain is it called the rude girl of Hollywood, so we leave you 5 fun facts her.

And it is that in his long and fruitful career he has been characterized by his papers where his strength and roughness.

This beautiful actress is celebrating her birthday on July 12, so we share with you some important information about the actress.

5 fun facts about the tough girl

1.- Name and nationality

Michelle Rodriguez born July 12, 1978 in San Antonio Texas, United States, and her full name is Mayte Michelle Rodriguez.

His father Raphael Rodriguez he was Puerto Rican and his mother Carmen Milady Pared she is dominican In 1986, her parents divorced and she, Michelle, moved with her mother to the Dominican Republic when she was eight years old and she lived there until she was 11 years old, she then moved to Puerto Rico, living there until that she was seventeen.

has a total of ten brothers and half-brothers.

The actress is in long tablecloths/Photo Screenshot

2.- Since the start of her career she has been a rude girl

It was in his early 20s that he auditioned for the first time and beat out 350 hopefuls to win his first role in the low-budget independent film Girlfight (2000) with the role of Diana Guzmán.

There she played a troubled teenager who decides to channel her aggressiveness by training to become a boxer, with this work Rodriguez rose to fame winning various awards.

From there she is known for her roles as the typical tough and rebellious girl in Hollywood hits like “The Fast and the Furious, Resident Evil, SWAT, Avatar”, among others.

His first film was in 2000

3,. The most successful Latin actress in Hollywood

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actress is considered the most successful Latina in Hollywood.

With his films, he has achieved earnings of up to 1,272,734,719 dollars in the United States and 3,686,521,043 dollars worldwide.

4.- Rough and Sexy

In 2002, it appeared at number 78 on Stuff magazine’s list of “The 102 Sexiest Women in the World” and number 34 on Maxim magazine’s list of “The 100 Sexiest Women”, both in their US editions.

5.- Has attention deficit problems

That’s right, the actress has revealed that she suffers from this disorder, which makes it hard for her to concentrate.

In addition to being a lover of skating and practicing extreme sports

How about, without a doubt Michelle Rodriguez she is quite a woman of action and these 5 fun facts demonstrated.