Michelle Rodríguez and MaNuNna return with their stand-up show, SEPARATED AT BIRTH

This duo of comedians returns to the theater to confront us with the vision we have about our bodies, our sexuality and our habits with their fun stand-up show, Separated at birthon March 18 and 25 at the Xola Julio Prieto Theater.

In this regard, the producer Rebeca Moreno shares: “Michelle returns to the Xola Theater, a place where she has been very happy and we feel she is part of our family. Among others, she was at the beginning of 12 Princesses in Contentionstarred How You Want Dog Love Me?, on this stage and always generous (…) She has grown a lot as an actress and a person, but I think it is the stage of a theater that she is passionate about, that is why she said yes without hesitation when I looked for her. It’s a privilege when something like this happens”.

He adds: “(Both artists) have become icons of a new generation of artists who openly talk about their tragedies and their joys, their triumphs and their battles. Therein lies the value of the flags they fly, because they have traveled that path of pain and joy and share, which is the essence of any histrion, sharing, giving. And it is what the public is crying out to us, what people are crying out for, food for the soul, joy for the spirit that is so mistreated by everything that has happened and continues to happen in the world”.

Separated at birth will be presented on Friday, March 18 and 25 at 8:30 p.m., and will feature guests such as Jerry Velázquez, Caro Campos and the dredgers Luna Lansman and Margaret and Yaconsult schedules, prices and discounts, here.

With information from CMV Communication, Photos: Facebook @MichelleRodriguezMx and @manunnisima

