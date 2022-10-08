Entertainment

Michelle Rodríguez appears unrecognizable in an unexpected photo

The actress published a revealing image in which she showed her radical change

Michelle Rodríguez surprised with a radical change

Michelle Rodriguez He continues to triumph on Mexican television, both with his participation in ‘Me caigo de risa’ and with the series ’40 y 20′ alongside Jorge Van Rankin; now, The actress attracted thousands of eyes for her drastic transformation, with which she looks unrecognizable.

It was through his official Instagram account that The host also shared an unexpected photograph in which she exhibited, for the first time, her radical physical change.

And it is that Michelle Rodríguez got rid of her characteristic dark brown hair for the first time and opted for become an irreverent blondea fact that he boasted with his thousands of followers.

Blonde and beautiful. She hadn’t told them, when you’re blonde! I always say “dare”, you have to try to do different things and then I’m very sarcasticbut I dared, I love it and if I don’t like it anymore, it doesn’t work for me or it tires me, it changes and that’s it, “he commented as a description of the publication.

In a very short time, Michelle Rodríguez unleashed countless reactions, while some joined the thousands of ‘Like’ she got, others applauded her transformation in the comment thread.

“Next time join the redhead community”, “Simply beautiful”, “Super pretty”, “A star”, “I like you as a blonde, you look pretty”, “All pretty”, “Precious”, “Beautiful ”, “That color suits you very well”, pointed out the fans of the actress.

While Several celebrities also highlighted how beautiful and different Michelle Rodríguez looked with a drastic transformation. Andrés Palacios, Andrea Legarreta, and even Lucerito Mijares joined the ‘Likes’ that he got.

