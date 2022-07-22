Michelle Rodríguez brings news from Fast and Furious 10, what does Letty know?

The san diego comic con it is synonymous with news for the cinema. The long-awaited mega convention, which returned to the face-to-face format, has the most important studios with various panels. One of the ones to be featured is fast and furious 10. The penultimate film of the franchise comes with news and they come from the hand of one of its stars: Michelle Rodriguez.

Like Vin Diesel, Michelle is one of the stars who he’s with the franchise since it all startedback in 2001. The actress who has been as Letty in almost all the movies, spoke with the site dead line. During the talk at Comic-Con, he commented that even though justin lin turned away from the direction Fast X got off to a great start. The most important piece of information that the actress provided is that in four or five weeks the shooting will be over.

“I couldn’t even believe it. We lost the director and everything, and nothing stopped that machine (Fast X). Let me tell you, we’re almost done. I mean, production is literally like four or five weeks away. I’m done with my takes, we did our thing. Honey, trust me, they’re going to see some crazy shit, they’re going to be like, ‘Oh, I get it.’”, explained an emotional Rodriguez.

It is known that the story of Dom and his high-speed family will come to a conclusion with the next movies, that is, Fast X Y Fast XI. Before the arrival of the end, Michelle commented sympathetically that the time is right to “pass the baton” and that the children of the stars of the franchise, take over.

As for Fast X the story remains secret, we only know that will delve into Dom’s past (Diesel) and what Cypherthe cyberterrorist played by Charlize Theron, will have allied to Jason Momoa, in a still undisclosed role. The tenth film will also be responsible for adding new faces, in addition to Jason, we will find Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Daniela Melchior Y Alan Ritchson. Nor should we ignore the return of the inevitable of the saga, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordan Brewster Y Sung Kang.

