Michelle Rodríguez brings news from Fast and Furious 10, what does Letty know?

The san diego comic con it is synonymous with news for the cinema. The long-awaited mega convention, which returned to the face-to-face format, has the most important studios with various panels. One of the ones to be featured is fast and furious 10. The penultimate film of the franchise comes with news and they come from the hand of one of its stars: Michelle Rodriguez.

Like Vin Diesel, Michelle is one of the stars who he’s with the franchise since it all startedback in 2001. The actress who has been as Letty in almost all the movies, spoke with the site dead line. During the talk at Comic-Con, he commented that even though justin lin turned away from the direction Fast X got off to a great start. The most important piece of information that the actress provided is that in four or five weeks the shooting will be over.

