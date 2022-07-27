Michelle Rodríguez enjoys her dark side in the DC animated film League of Superpets

Michelle Rodriguez really enjoys getting in touch with her “dark side,” so voicing the antagonist of the DC animated film League of Super Pets was a lot of fun for her. “We all like to be villains in life,” she comments with a laugh to El Sol de México.

“We try not to, because we must be kind to others, but we do like to be a little mean. I will never be rude and loud, maybe sometimes a little, but I also apply the ‘I’m watching you and now you don’t care, you’re going to see ‘”.

The animation resources were another great ally for the comedian to delve fully into the story, because thanks to how detailed the characters’ faces look, it’s as if she were in the skin of someone made of flesh and blood.

“Technology makes the characters increasingly expressive, and have more marked personalities. That means that as an actress she can play more,” Michelle said about it.

The film follows the adventures of Superman and his loyal friend Krypto the Superdog, who is voiced by actor Alfonso Herrera. Everything is going well, until a guinea pig named Lulú (voiced by Michelle Rodríguez) executes a master plan that puts the lives of the Justice League at risk, for which a team of powerful pets is assembled to save them from the danger that awaits them.

The actress believes that far from taking her evil character as an example, her character shows that physical appearance does not define the capabilities of a being to achieve anything that is proposed.

“No matter how big you are, or what conditions you’re in, trusting yourself and coming up with big plans is possible,” he says.

“It’s a father because suddenly we judge a lot how people look, and from there we make a judgment of their conditions, their capacities and their abilities. She is a guinea pig that seems harmless, and in reality she has developed her mind and has managed to do things that get Superman in trouble,” he joked.

have fun as a child

For his part, Alfonso Herrera was very enthusiastic about exploring his facet as a dubbing actor again, especially in a project where he gives voice to a puppy. The task is like a childhood regression for him, allowing her to give free rein to his imagination.

“It’s what we used to do when we were children, and now to continue doing it and letting your imagination run wild, in addition to finding elements to hold on to so that the fiction can move forward is incredible. You realize how little ones grab on to anything to that the game continues, and here it is to do the same”, commented.

Since his most recent voice project was the Batman Unearthed podcast, he feels very connected to the superhero universe. When asked what power he would like to have, he with a smile responds that it is not something superhuman, but an ability that he has acquired in his work as an interpreter.

“I like to work as a team, I understand that all the shoots where we work, we must do it. One of the messages of this film is just that, when a piece does not work everything falls apart, it is important to have that awareness, understand that we are a team and give value to the ability of each one”.

DC League of Superpets also features the voices of Verónica Toussaint, Alex Montiel and Andrés Navy. It opens in theaters this July 28, and is suitable for all audiences.

