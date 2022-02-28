Michelle Rodríguez entertains the public with her own voice

Mexico City

“Unlike a fiction, I am speaking in a personal capacity and I have the opportunity to say things that I think, it is a great opportunity to speak to the world. When you know that you are heard, it is a responsibility, but also something very fatherly.

“My brother Manu NNa talks about what his heart wants and I love that, there will also be those who judge him, but there are those who love him and that’s a goal. Above all, I find the people who are talking and starting things that make us brutal. laugh and reflect,” explained Rodríguez.

THE COMEDY RELIEVES HIM

In tense moments, the actress has a certain facility for relieving her anxiety with comedy, so her show I Don’t Like Labels, which she presents tomorrow at 10:00 p.m. at the Hotel Fiesta Americana Reforma, will include funny comments about it.

If she chose that title for her routine, it is because she has focused on not accepting the opinions that others have of her and that can limit her.

“Literally, labels are like a size and I can say that I don’t find myself in that one. Labels are something that society is responsible for putting on us and we are responsible for assuming them and wearing them. I have learned that there are labels where I don’t want to participate and others that I do want to wear.

YOUR BOOK

“I free myself by presenting myself as I am: this is what there is, this is what I offer, it is my work, my talent, my voice and my speech, my way of being and dressing. My brother Manu NNa once told me that your way of being, dressing, speaking, is also a speech. I try to be my own speech, “he said.

With his comedy he has known how to veto machismo, since he does not create or generate jokes that highlight details that he dislikes in society.

Her audience has also been receptive to the changes, as Rodríguez points out that when she tells jokes that are aggressive with herself, she no longer has a good response, which allows her to retire comments where she says “la chubby”.