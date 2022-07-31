Michelle Rodriguez Explains Why ‘Fast X’ Is French ‘Fast & Furious’



“That’s so cool, man,” Michelle Rodriguez exclaimed of filmmaker Louis Leterrier (Now you see me) who jumped into the driver’s seat to take the wheel x fast when Justin Lin pressed the eject button after reaching a breaking point during a disagreement with Vin Diesel, as THR informed.

Since then, Leterrier has filled the car with a creative team from his native France. ” East Fast and Furious it’s French Fast and Furious“, Rodríguez explained during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on the Comic-Con red carpet, where he was promoting his role in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Thieves. “Our special effects team, all the guys who do the fighting, they’re all French. Our second AD is French. The French of our director. It’s like the French takeover, man. »

And Rodríguez is the first to say “Yes” to all of this. “Believe me, at first I was like two weeks without a director. I’m like, ‘What are we going to do?’ “, he explained.

Enter the French: “It came with all that energy of love. We haven’t had that in Fast and Furious for a long time, where we have someone fired up who’s a real fan and really wants to take him where he’s never gone before. We’ve been here 20 years, bro. After all this time, you get tired and forget why you’re doing it. [until] a director like Louis comes in and reminds you: “It’s magnificent. Let’s do some magic. We are very lucky to have him, my brother.

