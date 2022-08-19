Michelle Rodriguez: From a $500,000 Lamborghini to this…

Michelle Rodríguez became a fan of luxury and speed just like her character, Letty Ortiz. However, after driving a $500,000 Lamborghini, she now has a car that doesn’t stand out for being so fast and furious. Swipe to find out more!

August 04, 2022 12:51 p.m.

Michelle Rodriguez She is known for her various roles in both film and television. She has played Ana Lucia in the series losta Rain Ocampo in resident Evil and, one of the best known, Letty Ortiz in the Fast and furious. Her work as the rude and rebellious girl in these fictions has led her to own a staggering estate of approximately $30 million.

This great fortune is mainly due to his luxury car collectionwhere we find the names of different automotive companies such as Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, just to name a few. One of the most impressive models in this garage is, without a doubt, the Lamborghini Aventador.

The Lamborghini Aventador count with one 6.5L V12 engine which provides a power of 769 horsepower. And if that wasn’t enough, it reaches an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds. and travel to a top speed 350km/h, becoming one of the fastest cars of the actress. Its value is approximately 500 thousand dollars.

However, the American has been seen behind the wheel of another vehicle lately, one with much less luxury and speed than the Lamborghini. It’s about a Toyota Priuswhich has a 1.8 L 4-cylinder engine that provides 124 hp. Travel up to a speed of 180km/hmuch smaller than the previous amazing machine, and the same thing happens with its price, which is approximately 40 thousand dollars.

It seems that the Texas-born prefers more “simple” cars to drive in her daily life. However, from time to time we see her at the wheel of models like the Ferrari 488 GTB or the Jaguar F-Type in different races to continue enjoying her love of speed.

Michelle Rodriguez in her Toyota.