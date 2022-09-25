Michelle Rodríguez: from driving a Lamborghini Aventador to this…

Michelle Rodriguez enjoys driving the best cars both on the big screen and in real life. However, after seeing her drive a Lamborghini Aventador, she began to drive a model that does not stand out for being as fast and furious as we would expect from Letty Ortiz. Slide and find out more!

September 25, 2022 12:29 p.m.

Surely you have seen Michelle Rodriguez either in a series or a movie more than once. She has played different roles and the most outstanding were Ana Lucia in lostRain Ocampo in resident Evil and, of course, Letty Ortiz in Fast and furious. Thanks to this successful career, it is estimated that His estate is worth close to $30 million.

Part of his fortune is due his love of luxury carswe have seen her behind the wheel of cars from different automotive companies such as Jaguar, Ferrari and Mercedes Benzjust to name a few. One of the most impressive models that we saw her drive is, without a doubt, the Lamborghini Aventador.

The Lamborghini Aventador count with one 6.5L V12 engine which provides a maximum power of 769 horsepower. And if that wasn’t enough, it reaches an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds. Also, run up to a speed of 350km/h and has a value of 500 thousand dollars approximately.

Nevertheless, The actress has been seen on top of another vehicle lately, one with much less luxury and performance compared to the Aventador. Its about Toyota Priuswhich has a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine which provides a power of 124 hp. Travel up to a speed of 180km/hmuch smaller than the previous one, and the same thing happens with its value, it has a price close to 40 thousand dollars.

It seems that the Texas-born prefers more “simple” cars to drive in her daily life . However, from time to time in different races, he gets behind the wheel of models like the Ferrari 488 and the Jaguar F-Type to satisfy his penchant for speed and adrenaline.

Michelle Rodríguez next to the Lamborghini Aventador of 500 thousand dollars.