Michelle Rodríguez: “In ‘Divina Comida’ we feel so comfortable that there was an opportunity to harm us” | HBO Max | SKIP-INTRO

Recognized for adding humor to her characters in a vast 10-year career as an actress in Mexican soap operas and movies, Michelle Rodriguez is ready to show us a new facet: that of cook and hostess in the new reality show that premieres hbo max this October 27.

Smiling, relaxed and excited when talking about this new project “not easy to face”, we spoke via Zoom with the Mexican. In addition to how it was for her to make people laugh in times of pandemic.

-Tell me about “Divine Food”, apparently in the trailer, that program seems to spark

Well, we are very happy and very excited because I think it is a very different reality show because they are going to have the opportunity to get to know us better, to get to know our homes, perhaps our tastes. And they are going to see us in a bit of trouble, because they put us to cook and be the hosts of big stars. It was something that had me very excited, sometimes I forgot that it was a contest and I had an incredible time despite the fact that my modus vivendi is definitely not cooking and that got me in trouble, because I already discovered that being a host is not that easy , you miss half the talks, haha.

Michelle Rodríguez spoke with Skip Intro about her participation in the Mexican reality show, the difficulty it meant for her to cook for a group of guests and her essence as a comedian.



-What is the dynamic of the program?

We have four celebrities, each one is going to receive the other three guests in his house for a dinner that he is going to prepare himself. At my table were Carlos Gatica, Carol Sevilla and Margarita, ‘The goddess of cumbia’. I received them at my house with a lot of love, we had a great time, we chatted a lot and the dinner I prepared was a mole that my mom makes. It is a very traditional dish, like very much in my family, but also very tiring to prepare.

–Can you tell how that ended? Was it a disaster, haha?

It wasn’t a disaster, but I’m telling you, I found out that being a host isn’t easy because when you’re going back and forth serving dishes, you miss half the conversation. And then it gives me stress because I want to know everything, that’s one and then the fact of cooking before they arrive makes you end up exhausted.

-But did you have a good time?

I think we had an incredible time and yes, what I liked the most was going to another house to eat.

Do you cook alone or is there someone who helps you at that time?

I don’t cook, but I tried it with a lot of love, for my classmates and it was always fun with my mom’s instructions, because I tell you it was a mole recipe that she makes, but she can’t get into cooking.

-How was living with the guests, so different from each other?

My table was very cool because it seemed that we had known each other for a long time. And to break the ice, it all started as gossip. Hey, have you heard about I don’t know what? They were the first things we started saying to each other. And in less than 15 minutes we were already great friends, we had a lot of fun and we felt so comfortable that there was an opportunity to violate us, you know, to tell things that maybe have to do with our personal life that are not public and that is also cool let people listen to them. Very personal things will be revealed.

-You only have contact with your four guests throughout the program?

Yes, there are four tables, each one has four guests and each chapter is a different dinner.

-Leaving aside the program for a moment, you as a comedian, how did you live these two years of pandemic?

As a comedian there were many difficulties. First, because a live show is never going to be compared to any type of online reproduction. I am a lover of cinema, television, platforms, series, but a live show is always a different experience. When you’re a comedian that’s the feedback. The people live are also part of the show, it’s part of the rhythm that it gives you. So learning to survive with online shows at first was difficult because you were alone with a screen.

However, I think that as a comedian I learned a new way of telling my show and above all I also learned the resources. I think that as comedians we are very used to managing ourselves because we ourselves are the ones who produce the shows. And make community, with comedians from Chile, Argentina, the country or around different countries. Say what’s up? Do we collaborate to be able to network and continue giving? In other words, we discovered new ways of communicating.

Y what is it like to make people laugh in such a complicated moment?

I think Latinos are eager to laugh. Culturally, we Latinos have it in our blood. Even if we are having a regular time or we are having a bad time, there is always something that makes us smile, so I think our job as a comedian is to learn from the bad times and turn them around in order to find the good side. And but also, invite people to question, to get uncomfortable to ask themselves, what is happening? Not just disconnect and laugh for a while at anything, but go a little further. If my comedy, in addition to making you laugh, makes you think… Then nothing, without it sounding like a ‘victim’, that’s what we did, to make the band laugh and in the worst moments we were there too.

-Do you have any projects besides “Divine food”? Because you are always in all, haha

I’m everywhere, almost almost, haha. I’m about to release a couple of series, I’m very excited, surely we’ll see each other again to talk about it. Several series are coming. Right now a new season of “Cuarenta y twenty” has just premiered here in Mexico, which I know is seen in different countries and that people like a lot.

-Finally, why should the public watch this new reality show on HBO?

To all the people of Peru I want to invite you not to get lost “divine food” by hbo max. It is a new reality show where we celebrities will open the doors of our home to other celebrities to invite them to dinner and have a very fun after-meal conversation. Don’t miss it on October 27th and wish us luck, haha.

FOLLOW SKIP INTRO ON INSTAGRAM