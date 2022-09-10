MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ | Magazines | elvocero.com

New generation of Puerto Rican women in the arts A new era in the performing arts is emerging, a new chapter in history and once again, as in every generation, a group of women who carry the rhythm and heart of our island in their DNA, (whether they were born here or in the moon) are showing the world what our people are made of. Convinced that art runs through the veins of Puerto Ricans, we pay tribute to this new generation of women who rise up on the stage, in film and on international television to shine before the world and take the position that corresponds to them in their own right.

Michelle was born to a Puerto Rican father and a Dominican mother in San Antonio, Texas. After the divorce of her parents, she moved with her mother to the Dominican Republic, moving from the age of 11 to 17 to Puerto Rico, finally settling with her mother, grandmother and her siblings in New Jersey. .

Rebellious in spirit, Michelle was kicked out of five schools until she finally graduated and began studying marketing but soon realized that acting was her calling.

As a new actress looking for opportunities, she came across a casting call for the low-budget independent film ‘Girlfight’, which she responded to, winning the part out of 350 applicants. In this, her first film, she played the role of a teenager with aggressiveness problems that she channels through boxing. Michelle’s work was recognized by audiences and critics alike, establishing her as the tough, rebellious young woman of cinema.

After this start, he was showered with offers for films such as the series ‘The Fast and the Furious’, ‘Resident Evil’, ‘SWAT’, ‘Avatar’, ‘Resident Evil’ and ‘Battle: Los Angeles’.

On television, Michelle has appeared on ‘Punk’d,’ ‘Lost,’ ‘Top Gear,’ and ‘American Dad,’ among others.

Michelle is recognized today in Hollywood as one of the great talents of action movies, the highest paid genre and followed by millions of loyal fans around the world. She, in turn, is considered by American magazines such as ‘Maxim’ as one of the sexiest women in the world.

Not bad for this girl of Puerto Rican descent, who once dreamed of being an actress and today is the star of some of the highest-grossing movies in Hollywood history.