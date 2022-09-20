Michelle Rodriguez: Movies, photos and curiosities

The best movies of 2022, ordered in ranking

In the filmography of Michelle Rodriguez There’s already more testosterone per square frame than most male stars who’ve been in the business for decades. She is one of the members of the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga, where she has been playing the role of Letty Ortiz since the first film.released in 2001.

The daughter of a Puerto Rican and a Dominican, she was born in Texas. She spent part of her childhood in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and later moved to New Jersey. She was an aspiring actress when she stumbled across an advertisement for a casting call to act in a movie. indie and low budget ‘Girlfight‘. Michelle passed the casting and played Diana Guzmán, a teenager with many problems who decides to channel her aggressiveness by training to become a boxer. That was her first audition. Rodriguez’s work was recognized by both critics and the public.

Subsequently, he has been adding notable roles in other successful films. Without a doubt ‘Fast and Furious’ is one of his most notable titles, and although he has not appeared in all the films of the franchise, he is a heavyweight of it. But, despite being one of the highlights of his career, there are more films in his career. There it is without going any further ‘Avatar’, one of the highest grossing movies in history. In it she played the pilot Trudy Chacón. She has also been in titles like ‘Resident Evil’, ‘Blue Crush’ and ‘SWAT’. In addition, the actress has lent her voice for video games such as Halo 2, or even in animated series and movies, for example ‘Turbo’ or ‘The Smurfs: the hidden village’.

On the small screen Rodriguez can also boast of having been part of one of the most important series in television history: of course, we are talking about ‘Lost’. In it, the actress did not escape from giving life to a woman of action: Ana Lucía Cortez, the police agent who was among the survivors of Oceanic flight 815 on the other side of the island.

He has also participated in more renowned films such as ‘Machete’, directed by Robert Rodríguez. In his filmography there are collected millions and millions of dollars. Much of it comes from the famous Universal saga, but also from other movies like ‘Invasion of Earth’, ‘Resident Evil’, etc.

Among his next works is ‘Fast X’, the tenth installment of the sagawhich has the date for May 2023, and the new movie that is being prepared for ‘Dungeons and Dragons’Also scheduled for next year. Taking advantage of his birthday, we review his life and his intense career in this gallery. Which of his films do you prefer?