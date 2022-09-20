Michelle Rodriguez: Movies, photos and curiosities
In the filmography of Michelle Rodriguez There’s already more testosterone per square frame than most male stars who’ve been in the business for decades. She is one of the members of the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga, where she has been playing the role of Letty Ortiz since the first film.released in 2001.
The daughter of a Puerto Rican and a Dominican, she was born in Texas. She spent part of her childhood in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and later moved to New Jersey. She was an aspiring actress when she stumbled across an advertisement for a casting call to act in a movie. indie and low budget ‘Girlfight‘. Michelle passed the casting and played Diana Guzmán, a teenager with many problems who decides to channel her aggressiveness by training to become a boxer. That was her first audition. Rodriguez’s work was recognized by both critics and the public.
Subsequently, he has been adding notable roles in other successful films. Without a doubt ‘Fast and Furious’ is one of his most notable titles, and although he has not appeared in all the films of the franchise, he is a heavyweight of it. But, despite being one of the highlights of his career, there are more films in his career. There it is without going any further ‘Avatar’, one of the highest grossing movies in history. In it she played the pilot Trudy Chacón. She has also been in titles like ‘Resident Evil’, ‘Blue Crush’ and ‘SWAT’. In addition, the actress has lent her voice for video games such as Halo 2, or even in animated series and movies, for example ‘Turbo’ or ‘The Smurfs: the hidden village’.
On the small screen Rodriguez can also boast of having been part of one of the most important series in television history: of course, we are talking about ‘Lost’. In it, the actress did not escape from giving life to a woman of action: Ana Lucía Cortez, the police agent who was among the survivors of Oceanic flight 815 on the other side of the island.
He has also participated in more renowned films such as ‘Machete’, directed by Robert Rodríguez. In his filmography there are collected millions and millions of dollars. Much of it comes from the famous Universal saga, but also from other movies like ‘Invasion of Earth’, ‘Resident Evil’, etc.
Among his next works is ‘Fast X’, the tenth installment of the sagawhich has the date for May 2023, and the new movie that is being prepared for ‘Dungeons and Dragons’Also scheduled for next year. Taking advantage of his birthday, we review his life and his intense career in this gallery. Which of his films do you prefer?
Mayte Michelle Rodriguez, the daughter of a Puerto Rican and a Dominican, was born in Bexar County (Texas) on July 12, 1978.
He debuted with ‘Girlfight’ (2000), for which he received several awards.
Adrenalytic, along with Vin Diesel (who was his partner in real life) in ‘Full throttle’ (Rob Cohen, 2001).
He appeared in the bloody ‘Resident Evil’ (2002).
Surfer in ‘Blue Crush’ (2002).
Along with Colin Farrell, with whom he was also a partner, in ‘SWAT’ (2003).
In 2005 she was one of the protagonists of the second season of the series ‘Lost’, giving life to the wayward Ana Lucia Cortez.
It was rumored that he had a relationship with Kristanna Loken, with whom he shot ‘BloodRayne’ (2005).
He was in the highest grossing film in history: ‘Avatar’ (2009).
She has been convicted several times of drunk driving; here, in one of her last arrests, in 2007.
Very armed in ‘Machete’ (2010). She will be in the sequel, ‘Machete Kills’, directed by Robert Rodriguez alone.
One of his passions: DJing.
He lent his voice to Paz, one of the characters in ‘Turbo’ (David Soren, 2013).
Again with Vin Diesel in ‘Fast and Furious 7’ (James Wan, 2015), the saga in which he will finally be involved until the end of the franchise.
In ‘Milton’s Secret’ (Barnet Bain, 2016), Michelle Rodriguez plays a teacher who helps William Ainscough, the child protagonist, who is bullied by his peers. Rounding out the cast are Donald Sutherland and Mia Kirshner.
With a beard in ‘Sweet Revenge’, a Walter Hill thriller with Sigourney Weaver in which she is changed sex without her consent, something for which she cries out for revenge.
In ‘Widows’ (2018), by Steve McQueen, a dramatic turn in his career.
In ‘Fast & Furious 9’ (2021), by Justin Lin, the last chapter to see the saga of the Toretto family.
