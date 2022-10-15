Michelle Rodríguez remembers her role as Polita in ‘True Loves’ | Characters

Alexander Mancilla

The comedian shared a great moment in the role that made her famous 10 years ago.

A decade ago now, a few years before becoming the endearing Toña de 40 and 20Michelle Rodríguez had made her first and unforgettable role: Politathis in the soap opera True lovesTelevisa drama produced by Nicandro Díaz.

Despite the fact that it was a telenovela, the actress played a tender role that bordered on the comical, showing that she had enough tables to make the public laugh. Now, the actress remembered with an emotional video, that role that began to position her in the taste of the people. In the soap opera, she was the kitchen assistant in the Balvanera mansion, where Victoria (Érika Buenfil) lived, very good, but sometimes a bit nosy, like Toña.

“A few days ago the #trueloves10years It makes me very happy that they remember her with so much love. One of the most beautiful experiences of my career, working and learning from people I admire and want a jet and 2 loads, I would say Polita and the fantasy of making a soap opera like the ones I used to watch when I was little,” she said on her Instagram account.

In the same post, the comedian thanked the aforementioned producer Nicandro Díaz for the opportunity to work on the famous telenovela. In addition, Michelle shared a video.

“Thank you. I leave you here this moment with Eiza González and Sebastían Rulli”. scored the nice actress who continues to win over the audience with her role as Toña and her work in several humorous films that we have seen recently.

Currently,

the actress also appears next to who has been said to be her brother

the comedian and standup Manu Nna, with whom he offers an intense live comedy show.