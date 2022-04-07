Michelle Rodríguez remembers tremendous kiss with Sebastián Rulli on TV

The actress narrated one of the most important moments of her career By: Erik Solis APR. 06. 2022

Mezcaliente Michelle Rodríguez remembers when she worked with Sebastián Rulli in ‘True Loves’

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Michelle Rodríguez is one of the actresses most loved by the public thanks to her participation in two successful projects: ‘Me Caigo de Risa’ and ’40 y 30′, but over the years, the actress has managed to achieve her professional goals.

In an intimate interview with Faisy On her YouTube channel, the star shared how she managed to achieve one of her biggest goals, getting to work in the world of soap operas.

“I had always wanted to do soap operas, because I grew up watching soap operas (…) one day it came to my mail like ‘hello, we want to test you for a soap opera,'” said Michelle, who stressed that she could not believe it. So much so that he thought it was a joke.

However, the actress sent the requested papers and they called her to do the casting in person. That was how Michelle Rodríguez made her debut in soap operas with the character of ‘Polita’ in ‘True loves’.

“I did that casting, I stayed and when I saw it, I was already pressed into Sebastián Rulli’s arms (…) I was a trending topic,” the actress recalled.