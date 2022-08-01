Michelle Rodriguez Says ‘Fast X’ Means ‘Fast and Furious’ in French

Hollywood star Michelle Rodriguez mentioned at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that Fast X is the Fast and Furious French movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Fast Five” actress reached out to the comedy website to promote her upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Of Thieves, where she talked about her upcoming movie Fast X and said, “Our special effects team, all the guys in the fight, all of them. French. Our second advertisement is French. Our manager is French. It’s like a French takeover, man.

The next installment in the fast-paced saga, Fast X, will now be helmed by director Louis Leterrier Now You See Me, after Justin Lin left the film due to a feud with lead actor Vin Diesel. . Speaking of Leterrier, Rodriguez said, “He’s so dope, man. He came with all this energy of love. We haven’t had that in Fast and the Furious in a very long time where we make someone as passionate as a true fan who wants to take their places where they’ve never been. ” Example. We spent 20 years there, bro. After all this time, you feel exhausted and forget what you [until] A director like Lewis comes in and reminds you, “It’s wonderful. Let’s go and do some magic. We are so lucky to have him and his brothers. according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Starring Vin Diesel and Rodriguez, the next installment of the film also stars Therese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alan Richson, Natalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, Song Kang, Ludacris, Cardi B, Scott Eastwood in important roles. (Ani)

