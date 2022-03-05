Michelle Rodríguez sends a powerful message against ‘fatphobia’ | Famous

the mexican actress Michelle Rodriguezremembered for the character of Polita in the telenovela Amores Verdaderos, manifested herself on Instagram on the World Day Against Obesity, which now activists from several countries want to resignify as the World Day against ‘Gordofobia’.
Rodríguez shared a photograph in which she appears posing sensually in lingerie to give her point of view on the date and express that she accepts her body as it is.
“This is my body, with it I am. It is not a battle, it is the vehicle. I respect it, I honor it, I take responsibility, I take charge and I enjoy it. I am my own revolution” and added the hashtag “World Against La’ Fatphobia'”.
The reaction of celebrities
After the publication, Michelle received hundreds of comments and congratulations from her followers, including famous friends like Sandra Echeverría: “Beautiful, how I love you!” she wrote.
Mane de la Parra, Andrea Legarreta, Maite Perroni, Ariadne Díaz, Horacio Pancheri, Yordi Rosado, Jessica Segura and other celebrities reacted with emoticons.
Michelle tried to lose weight due to pressure from society
In March 2021, the comedian from ‘I fall laughing’ confessed on the Hoy program that at some stage in her life she tried to lose weight, but not by her own decision, but by pressure from society.
“Somehow yes, it’s always how I want to get to that weight, It’s not even that sometimes you want itis that society is like in those things of ‘well, it’s that you’re not like…’, well no, because I’m me”.
At the time, she tried to undergo surgery to have a gastric bypass, but she was not a candidate: ” I thought so many years ago, I was not a candidatethen when I approached that trip I realized that it is a very complicated thing, it is not for me”.
In early February 2022, Michelle stated that culturally there is a wrong view of obesity: “We are very used to a chubby body or it is sick or it belongs to lazy people and it definitely does not belong to beautiful people. I am a woman with a robust complexion, I have been fat since I was a child,” she told Yordi Rosado.
She shared between tears that in her childhood in the castings they discouraged her because of her physical appearance because “didn’t look like the others”. But her love for acting was her driving force to not stop fighting to achieve her dreams and she is now a well-known actress in Mexico and in the countries where her work is broadcast.