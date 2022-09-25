Michelle Rodríguez shakes the United States with this millionaire purchase

Michelle Rodríguez drives the best machines on and off the big screen. She is a fan of adrenaline and speed, and that is why she invests part of her large salary in her impressive garage. Today in Tork, we will show you the most valuable and fastest car in which we have seen it. Swipe and find out more!

September 23, 2022 12:18 p.m.

Surely you have seen Michelle Rodriguez in some series or movie lately. Although for many she is Anne Lucia of lost either Rain Ocampo from resident Evil, for fans of Fast and furiousshe will always be Letty Ortiz. Thanks to such a successful career, the actress has an impressive estate with a value close to 30 million dollars.

This large number is mainly due to its fanaticism for speed and adrenaline. We’ve seen the one born in Texas behind the wheel of the best luxury carsamong them we find models of the most emblematic brands such as Jaguar, Ferrari and Mercedes Benz, just to name a few. However, there one of them that stands out among the others for its great value.

Its about Lamborghini Aventador, one of the most chosen cars by Hollywood celebrities. Seeing the American on top of this amazing machine dazzled everyone, and this is due to its great price, which is close to 500 thousand dollars. A worrying number for any mortal, but not so much for a movie star.

This model also stands out for its great performance, it has a 6.5L V12 engine which gives it an amazing power of 769 horsepower. And if that wasn’t enough, mark a time of 3 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h and runs up to a speed of 350km/h. So it is not only positioned as the most expensive car, but also as one of the fastest.

It seems that Michelle Rodríguez learned a lot from her appearances in the different installments of Fast and furiousand now he knows how to choose the best machines to drive. We do not doubt that we will see our Letty Ortiz again soon on top of an impressive vehicle.

Michelle Rodríguez next to the Lamborghini Aventador of 500 thousand dollars.

+ The interior of Michelle Rodriguez’s Lamborghini Aventador