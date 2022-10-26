Michelle Rodríguez shares an inspiring message with a corset look | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The actress opened her heart to comment on her outfit at the Los Metro 2022 awards.

Although it was last October 18 that the award ceremony took place The Metro 2022, celebration that applauds the best of theater in Mexico, it was until a few hours ago that the actress, comedian and singer, Michelle Rodriguez He shared details of what his red carpet look was like.

Like every year, the award ceremony chose a specific theme to which its guests adhered in terms of etiquette. This year it was about “To be seen”which ignited the imaginations of not only the nominated actors, but also Mexican designers who created some of the best looks.

For her part, Michelle Rodríguez shared images of what her look was, with which she not only wore, as rarely, an outfit with a corset, but also showed off her leg and neckline in a pastel lavender design. The actress published the images of her on her Instagram account, with a publication that already exceeds 100 thousand “likes”.

The design was created by Mexican designer and Drag star, Luis R. Orozcoor also known by his drag name as Terrible Gracon. In the carousel of photos, the actress not only wore her dress, made of a lilac corset, she wore a skirt, in the same tone, which she opened and closed for two different looks in the same design.

Rodríguez also shared what the initial design of the dress was, as well as the final result, already with makeup, hairstyles and accessories, assuring that she lived like never before that night, reminding her inner child that she always loves to dream big when it comes to fashion and style.

“Many years it cost me to deal with my body and with what society expected and demanded of it. That night without knowing who it came from, I heard many ‘wow’, ‘how pretty’, ‘how pretty’, ‘spectacular’. Also many compliments from friends and colleagues. But the most important thing is that I said ‘wow, I look amazing,'” the actress wrote.