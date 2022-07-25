Michelle Rodriguez teases the future of the franchise (and it’s scary)

Actress Michelle Rodriguez has an idea for the future of the franchise Fast & Furious after the 11th installment. And that’s not very reassuring.

It’s scary enough (or heartbreaking, as you like) that the tenth installment of Fast & Furious is currently in production, but it is even more so to imagine that the saga could continue beyond the eleventh film, the conclusion being divided into two chapters. After Lucadris (alias Tej) who explained two weeks ago to Fatherly that the franchise could follow the trajectory of the saga Jurassic Park – which continued with the three Jurassic World and should come back somehow after The world after – it is actress Michelle Rodriguez who recently teased the possible future of the franchise.

Michelle Rodriguez

When promoting the new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves in which she will play, the interpreter of Letty hinted at Deadline that the franchise will not stop soon, the succession being already more or less assured: “At some point, we’re going to have to hand over to the younger generation. Don’t worry, we’re having kids! It will happen.“

History to stay on the same cliché, the franchise could therefore continue thanks to the family, even if the current descendants of the Toretto still have the legs too short to push any pedal. It would then be necessary to make an ellipse of several years so that the children of Brian and Mia (their son Jack and their anonymous daughter) or even Brian, the son of Dom and Elena (Elsa Pataky), can take the wheel again, ransack cities, stop bad guys and save the world.

Good return on investment

The idea, however, seems too absurd to be plausible (although), but the fact that the franchise continues on its way is much less so. The brand washed away by Vin Diesel should initially continue to exist via the sequel to the spin-off Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shawwhile the anime series Fast & Furious: Spies in the Race could be declined in real shots. It is also possible that another spin-off series will see the light of day instead of a Fast & Furious 12.

Waiting for concrete Fast X (the official name of the tenth part) will be directed by Louis Leterrier and will arrive in French cinemas from May 24, 2023.