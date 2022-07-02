Michelle Rodríguez: This is the new and ‘humble’ house in Mexico City of the nice actress

the mexican actress Michelle Rodriguez38, moved in recent weeks to a “humble home”, as she defined it on a house tour that she gave Isabel Fernández on her YouTube show “When Nobody Sees Me”, but she is not humble absolutely nothing.

In the material, lasting 28 minutes, the famous ‘Toña’ from the series ’40 y 20′, allowed us to discover some of the most intimate corners of his cozy abode in Mexico Citygoing through the kitchen and even your bedroom.

Lobby

His lobby is made up of a shelf on which he has various decorative items and some photographs, while on his wall he hung various paintings and a red heart.

Kitchen

Although she is not exactly the best cook, the kitchen is the room that takes the spotlight, being extremely spacious and semi-open.

Your kitchen is outfitted with brown and white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a center island, and a six-person wooden breakfast table.

Study

After the kitchen, it was the turn of the study, a room that Michelle has not yet been able to prepare to her liking, but there she already has a desk with its respective chair, as well as a director-style chair and a wardrobe.

Michelle has in mind to turn her studio into a kind of ‘egoteca’ with the plaques and recognitions she has received throughout her successful career, but that project is still in development.

Dinning room

Its dining room is made up of a glass table and a wine cellar with a varied collection of bottles of all kinds. Although she defines herself as a non-drinker, that does not mean that she likes to pamper her guests.

Living room

The living room, like the study, was not yet decorated when Isabel visited the house, but despite this, it already had all the touch of the also comedian.

Its living room is equipped with a fireplace painted in Mexican pink, various plants, a full-length mirror and religious details alluding to the Boy Pato which she and her family are very devoted.

“My family is very devout and since I was a child I learned a lot about the tradition of Xochi (Xochimilco), which is to venerate images and believe a lot in God and miracles,” confessed the actress, who became known, in 2012, for her role as ‘Polita’ in ‘Amores Verdaderos’.

Bedroom

His bedroom is made up of a large bed with pink bedding, a bottle green headboard, two side tables, two wall lamps, various religious images, among other decorations.

Your bedroom is completed by two large dressing rooms and a bathroom with two vanities, a toilet and a walk in shower.

Yard

Its garden, which stands out for its imposing stone wall, has a terrace area, with green areas, a fountain and even a mountable pool.

