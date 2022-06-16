Michelle Rodriguez’s miniskirt ideal to show off your legs

The mini skirt straight black is a great wild card in every girl’s wardrobe. Michelle Rodriguez She knows it and combines it in the most stylish way to show off her legs. The garment is perfect because in addition to being super versatile and easy to combine, it always slims and refines the figure. Let’s see how to take advantage of it and dazzle everyone.

Michelle Rodriguez Fashion Lessons: Joker Miniskirt

Suitable to wear in casual and urban styles or more formal and produced, the mini skirts are feminine, sensual and easy to wear garments. Perfect to combine with heels or boots, they are especially suitable when it comes to short women looking to gain a few centimeters in height.

The mini skirt black with the perfect cut to wear it in a thousand ways. Font. pinterest

This version of mini skirt black, satin, straight, hyper short and with a closure in a false back pocket that is worn Michelle Rodriguez it’s low rise.

This makes it especially versatile, since it can be worn well with a short top, like her coral red jacket, or even with garments at the waist, which with the movement of the body will be sensual and incredible.

The mini skirt black in general is a good wild card to have in the wardrobe in several versions: pleated and slightly wide so that it has flare, more straight and tight like the one in Michelle Rodriguez or directly on denim fabric. The mini skirt black jean never fails and can even be the protagonist of formal outfits.

The kind of Michelle Rodriguez It is perhaps the most flattering for presenting that slightly flared shape but at the same time close to the body, so that it stylizes a lot. Short, and with a low waist as we said, it allows part of the torso to show off and always shows more skin, by lightening the weight of the garments, whatever color they are.

In case you want to use the same mini skirtbut for a more formal occasion, imagine yourself with an oversize white shirt and patent leather knee-high boots, a neat hairstyle, glasses and a semi-rigid Chanel-style midi bag and voila!

And you, what are you waiting for to add to your wardrobe a mini skirt such as the one that Michelle Rodriguez wears in this image?

Remember! All the information we provide in MDZ Femme it is just for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.