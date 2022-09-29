Michelle Salas and her cousin Daniela Rodríguez are identical | Photo

One of the most famous influencers on TikTok, has a strange relationship with Luis Miguel’s daughter, Michelle Salas, and it was she herself who confirmed it on her account, but Do you know who Daniela Rodríguez is?

In one of her most viral videos, she revealed that she has an important relationship with the “Sun” and because she knew that it would become a success, she set herself a challenge if she managed to reach the goal that she asked her followers. .

Daniela said that the bond she has with Michelle, It is thanks to his mother, She is the sister of Sthepanie Salas, and both she and the singer gave life to Michelle, despite the fact that the interpreter of ‘Now You Can Leave’ denied it for several years.

Andrea Salas is the half-sister of Stephanie, also the daughter of Micky Salas, and who is also an important producer of television programs on both Televisa and Telemundo.

“It turns out that this old woman has a sister who is my aunt and it turns out that since she was never able to flirt with Luismi, well Stephanie who is my aunt he got more batteries and between his nest of love and romance they brought us to the world to the dearest Michelle Salas “the influencer reported on her TikTok profile.

He acknowledged that although he has a link with him, he does not know him; however, it is something that since she was a child has filled her with pride, so at school he used to share this with his classmates.

The challenge that he asked his followers to fulfill was simple, and it was just about reaching 100,000 “likes” in the video in which he told the relationship he has with Luis Miguel.

If he succeeded, he was going to contact Michelle, who was supposed to help her get in touch with her dad; although Salas’ relationship with her father is not the best.

“What I am going to have to do is try to get in touch with Luismi, just give me time because it is not so easy to do what I said, so first I am going to send a message to my cousin and after we start talking we will see ”, he told his followers.

He also confessed that another very good option would be to go stand outside his house to try to have a talk with him. and ask him to write a song about her.

In his social networks he usually shares content about his lifestyle, in a quite comical way that usually attracts many people and currently he has more than 599 thousand followers on Instagram.

She is also a model, because she is not only charismatic, but she is a person full of external beauty, where you can note the resemblance to Michelle, especially when it comes to her love of fashion.

Michelle Salas and Daniela Rodríguez are identical

Although the content they share on networks is very different and their way of being is too, both have things in common that are proof that they share the same genes.

Michelle has been passionate about fashion ever since she was very young, and although she shows it with big luxury brands, Daniela is not far behind, because she inspired by internet trends to assemble your best outfits.