Michelle Salas breaks the silence and talks about her brothers, the children of Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel

The success of the series on Luis Miguel returned to place the focus on his private life, which he had always tried to protect at all costs. As the singer rarely shows himself as a father, not everyone knew that he has three children: two teenagers aged 13 and 14 with his ex Aracely Arámbula and a 32-year-old daughter named Michelle, who he had with actress Stephanie Salas in her youth and whom she only recognized when she was already a teenager and her relationship had become an open secret.

The plot of the Netflix production addressed his complicated relationship with Michelle Salas, but did not mention his other two offspring at the express wish of the artist, or at least that was what his fictional alter ego assured when the story overlapped with the present and showed the negotiations to bring his life to the small screen.

Consequently, the fans of the Sun of Mexico were left without discovering if the three brothers get along or if they even know each other. Now Michelle herself has been in charge of clarifying that she keeps in touch with her brothers Miguel and Daniel despite the fact that their constant travels prevent them from seeing each other as much as they would like.

“I adore them, I love them”, she assured in her last meeting with the press in Monterrey, He took the opportunity to send them a kiss.

The first that has encouraged a deal between the three has been Aracely Arámbula, the mother of Miguel and Daniel. Although she has assured on more than one occasion that Luis Miguel is hardly involved in the lives of her children, in the case of Michelle she only has good words for her. Over the years, she has stated that she considers her part of the family and that both Daniel and Miguel adore the influencer and write to her often. In fact, a few days ago Aracely took advantage of one of her television interventions to jokingly ask Michelle to show signs of life and go see them.

Unlike her older sister, Luis Miguel’s youngest children have no interest in fame and rarely appear in public with their mother, which would explain why Michelle does not share photos of her on Instagram either to respect her right to privacy.

