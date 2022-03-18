Michelle Salas breaks the silence and talks about her “pregnancy”; Will Luis Miguel be a grandfather?

United States. It was recently speculated that the prominent influencer michelle halls she was pregnant, causing endless comments about her situation. This originated after sharing that she had a desire to eat sweet things, although it is not something common in her diet.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Despite giving such a statement on social networks, the daughter of Luis Miguel She immediately stressed that she was not pregnant, in order to prevent false notes from being created about her life.

Lately I have a craving for sweet things that they don’t understand, or rather I don’t understand it, because I’ve never been one for sweet things, but… and no, I’m not pregnant! I feel like it’, (they say) ‘oh, sure you’re pregnant friend’ and no”, said the young woman at first.

Later, Sylvia Pasquel’s granddaughter expressed her opinion about the media regarding its content: “One has to clarify, because then with the news they put out… oh, no! Really, it makes me laugh a lot, but I tell you because, imagine, a writing error, and in an important news, it can be a big problem, “he mentioned.

For now, Michelle Salas has positioned herself as one of the most successful faces in the world of entertainment for her good sense of fashion and the style she wears in the United States.

Source: Instagram @michellesalasb