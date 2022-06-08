Michelle Salas broke the silence and revealed what her relationship with Luis Miguel’s children is like

The model and influencer michelle halls 32 years old is one of the most sought after and followed women of the moment. In her social networks she accumulates almost two million followers from all latitudes who do not lose track of her and are attentive to all the looks and trends that the blonde imposes.

Michelle Salas did not need her father’s fame Luis Miguel to make your own path and career. She is currently the face of important advertising campaigns for international brands and becomes the luxury guest of any event related to the entertainment industry and glamour.

One of the last appearances of michelle halls It was on the red carpet of the Cannes International Festival, where she wore a series of dreamy dresses while showing off her well-worked figure, the product of her physical effort and good nutrition. In addition, she herself was encouraged to show a fall that she had behind the scenes of the event.

Michelle Salas in Cannes. Source: instagram @michellesalasb

“I’ve fallen several times, nothing more than I haven’t uploaded them all. Thank God it happened to me before I left, but it seemed like a very funny moment, and very real… a little to show that behind all that glamor there is also a reality, and I believe that the most beautiful thing in life is learning to laugh at oneself,” said michelle halls to the Ventaneando program.

The hosts of the broadcast could not help but ask him how is the relationship he has with his two half brothers, the children he had Luis Miguel with Aracely Arámbula and she said: “I love them, I really love them very much” in reference to Daniel and Miguel, who also have no contact with their father. Brothers be united!