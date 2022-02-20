Michelle Salas conquered everyone with her great beauty

Luis Miguel, Mexican singer, product of the relationship he had with the model Stephanie Chambers was born michelle halls. The 32-year-old influencer continues to fall in love and conquer all her fans with her beauty.

Rooms, the daughter of the Sun of Mexico has not had a close relationship with her father since she was a girl, much less as an adult. In the last season that premiered on Netflix that portrays the life of the Mexican singer, Michelle showed her disagreement with her appearance in the series. The influencer had stated that she did not give permission for her image to be used and she was upset by the way in which her character was sexualized, at only 19 years old. Furthermore, about this she said: “It is my personal life, my childhood and my identity. I did not allow them to use my image and name”.

michelle halls He was born in 1989, when Luis Miguel was only 19 years old. Although he made sure that his daughter never lacked for anything, he did not give her his last name and that is why she bears his mother’s name Stephanie. With whom he does maintain a good relationship is with the rest of his brothers, Miguel and Daniel.

Rooms Over time, she has become a recognized model and influencer throughout Latin America and through her social networks, she is in charge of sharing beauty tips for her followers and demonstrating the latest in the world of fashion.

The last posting of Michelle Salas, the daughter of Luis Miguel She is seen posing on some stairs in low-rise jeans and an elegant jacket. She did it to promote a well-known brand of pants. The 31-year-old influencer has more than a million and a half followers whom she captivates every day with her beauty.