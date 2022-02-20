Michelle Salas conquered everyone with her great beauty

James 14 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 161 Views

Luis Miguel, Mexican singer, product of the relationship he had with the model Stephanie Chambers was born michelle halls. The 32-year-old influencer continues to fall in love and conquer all her fans with her beauty.

Instagram photo: @michellesalasb

Rooms, the daughter of the Sun of Mexico has not had a close relationship with her father since she was a girl, much less as an adult. In the last season that premiered on Netflix that portrays the life of the Mexican singer, Michelle showed her disagreement with her appearance in the series. The influencer had stated that she did not give permission for her image to be used and she was upset by the way in which her character was sexualized, at only 19 years old. Furthermore, about this she said: “It is my personal life, my childhood and my identity. I did not allow them to use my image and name”.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

After starting an affair with a Latin singer, Mia Khalifa shows off with a spectacular swimsuit

Written in SHOWS the 2/19/2022 11:02 p.m. Los Angeles United States.- One more time, Mia …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved