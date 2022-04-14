Michelle Salas, daughter of Luis Miguel shares a photo with Silvia Pinal

The Mexican model is visiting Mexico, specifically in Mexico City, this was revealed through her stories, since she shared a tender photograph in the company of her great-grandmother Silvia Pinalone of the most recognized women in the country.

the telentosa michelle halls He decided to spend these Easter holidays in the company of his family, so through stories on his social networks he shared a super cute photograph with his great-grandmother Silvia Pinal, where he looks at her and hugs her with unimaginable affection.

In this image, the model wore a comfortable white and super natural set of both her hair and her face, while the great Silvia Pinal wore a printed blouse in shades of blue and glasses. Michelle Salas accompanied this beautiful photo with a messageThe best of the day.

But this was not the only family picture that the model shared, she also showed off her grandmother Sylvia Pasquel, her mother Stephanie Salas and her sister Camila Valero. Michelle Salas defined her family as the best thing in her life, how great that she enjoys these days with her loved ones.

Although he also shared a bit of a divine session that he had upon his arrival in Mexico City, which was for one of the most recognized and number one fashion brands, chanell. Michelle Salas published from when she prepared with makeup to the different outfits with which she posed.

One of the most prominent was a mini-dress of black and white squares, which she combined with closed shoes and a bag, both in black and all Chanel brand. This increasingly beautiful woman and working with top-notch brands.

So far they are the only news that the model has shared in her social mediabut we will keep abreast of any news that arises in these last days, since with this beauty in Mexico City, I doubt that there will not be many new outfits.

Michelle Salas, the daughter of Luis Miguel, shares a tender photo with her great-grandmother Silvia Pinal. instagram special



Like the ones he showed us today, always splurging style wherever he goes. Michelle Salas has not yet revealed how many days she will be in Mexicosince his work schedule is always super saturated, everyone wants him to collaborate with their brands.

For now to continue watching stories that she share about her stay in the country and with her beloved family, who were already looking forward to her after months of not seeing each other, beautiful their meeting.