Michelle Salas dazzles in a black Yves Saint Laurent mini dress

michelle hallsdaughter of the singers Stephanie Chambers and Luis Miguel, has managed to position herself as one of the models and influencers with the greatest impact in the Latin market and increasingly in the Anglo-Saxon market. The 32-year-old who lives in New York has carved out her professional path away from personal scandals.

(Instagram: @michellesalasb)

The beautiful Michelle has been a special guest of several prestigious brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Bulgari and Chanel, and on this occasion, Camila Valero’s half-sister wore a beautiful little black dress by Ives Saint Laurent that Zoë has also worn Kravitz, Ursula Corbero and Hailey Bieber.

All fashionistas know that having a little black dress in the closet IS BASIC. Coco Chanel established the importance of the LBD in 1926 and it immediately became a garment of elegance, power and security.

Years later, the importance of the black minidress was emphasized by Christian Dior: “You can wear black at any time of the day or night, at any age and on any occasion. A black dress is the most essential thing in a woman’s wardrobe.” “.

The elegant dress that we now see in the Mexican michelle halls adorned with an inverted sweetheart neckline, it’s fitted and detailed in a silk georgette fabric that lifts every inch of the figure.

To complete her look, Michelle, great-granddaughter of Silvia Pinal, wore a gold chain necklace and a thinner one, apparently in a silver tone; a small bag with silver glitter and low-cut stilettos that combined perfectly.