Michelle Salas ‘steals glances’ in Cannes with a heart-stopping slit dress

Dozens of actors, singers, models and other Hollywood celebrities graced the red carpets during the Cannes Film Festival 2022, among them the Mexican Michelle Salas.

Since he arrived at French Riviera, The 32-year-old model has conquered hearts with her impressive designer looks, worthy of the biggest stars.

She recently took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos in which she flaunted her talent in front of the camera and unparalleled beauty in a lavish slit dress and ultra-luxury sneakers.

She posed inside the corridors of her hotel dressed in a metallic blue evening maxi dress.

The design featured a bare back, scooped V-neckline, straps tied at the back, a sassy, ​​yet elegant right leg slit that split from the hip, and draped details that accentuated her waist.

She combined the look with a pair of satin black sneakers from Christian Louboutin with a stiletto heel and a thin ankle bracelet, as well as a bag golden rectangular, long gold earrings and discreet rings of diamonds.

She wore a glamorous appearance, wearing her face made up with tanned shades, with brown lipstick, cinnamon blush on her cheekbones, a thin cat eyes, smoky eyelids and the classic contouringwhile her blonde hair was styled with a side parting and slightly wavy locks.

“Finding my way to a dirty martini,” she captioned the photo, tagging her stylist and the photographer who shot the stylish shoot.

Through her Instagram stories, the celebrity has shared details of her stay in Cannesassistance to exclusive events, as well as casual meetings with your companions in front of the sea, in luxurious dinners and in private celebrations.

On TikTok she shared a video in which she showed off her princess outfit at the same time she suffered a little incident.

Michelle was in a hotel hallway modeling her voluminous lace corset dress. sophie couture when she tripped on her skirt and fell on her face.

michellesalasoficial Fucking reality But make it fashunn Mission Impossible (Main Theme) Favorite Movie Songs

Luis Miguel’s daughter She was recording TikTok while running down the aisle in her dress when she suddenly fell. While it looks like she was hurt, she stood up gracefully with a smile on her face.

At the time of publishing the images, Michelle joked putting the Mission Impossible theme as the background to the video and wrote below: “Damn reality, but make it fashion.”

The incident happened before arriving at the special screening of Triangle Of Sadnessan original work by the filmmaker Ruben Ostlund which was premiered at the Palais des Festivals.

MA