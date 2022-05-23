Michelle Salas suffers a fall at the Cannes Film Festival

michelle halls On her return to the Cannes Film Festival, she once again captivated by wearing an impressive corset dress and a black princess skirt with silver details, as if taken from a fairy tale. Luis Miguel’s daughter went to see the tape “Triangle Of Sadness”.

Silvia Pinal’s great-granddaughter showed on her social networks how she used a whole team of experts who helped her achieve the spectacular look with which she dazzled all those attending the “screen” of this film. However, these beauty experts were not enough for the model to avoid a fall in the corridors of the hotel where she was staying.

It was in the luxurious Hotel Martínez, that Michelle Salas was taking pictures for her social networks, since, as is characteristic of the model, her Instagram feed is full of fashion and luxury. But wanting to run to show the flight that she had her dressLuisMi’s daughter fell.

Luckily, the Mexican socialite did not suffer any damage from the fall and decided to laugh at the embarrassing moment and even shared it. in your TikTok account.

On the Chinese social network, Michelle Salas fans did not hesitate to applaud the model’s attitude and style: “I had never seen someone fall with so much style and glamor” or “everything is spectacular and the fall too, you make it look beautiful”, were some of the comments from the followers of Silvia Pinal’s great-granddaughter.

Watch here the video where Michelle Salas falls