Michelle Salas suffers a fall during the Cannes Film Festival

Last year michelle halls went to Cannes Film Festival due to a tribute that the organization paid to his great-grandmother Silvia Pinalthe last living diva of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

The impact it generated was such that Michelle was once again one of the special guests at the Festival during its 2022 broadcast and, as expected, once again captured the attention of the international press during the screening of the film “Triangle Of Sadness ”.

The above, because she went with a spectacular gala dress with which she felt, in her own words, like a princess, since the outfit was a corset dress with a super wide skirt and embroidered crystals in shades of light and blacks.

(Michelle Salas goes down / TikTok)

Although the design shocked everyone, the volume of the skirt made mobility difficult for Michelle, which she herself revealed in one of her Instagram stories. However, this was verified with a video that she shared on her TikTok account in which she has more than 47 thousand followers.

(Michelle Salas goes down / TikTok)

“Damn reality but make it fashionable”, was what the 32-year-old model wrote as a description of the publication she made yesterday morning and in which she shared a video in which you can see how she is modeling her spectacular dress for the corridors of a hotel, surely, where she is staying in Cannes.

(Michelle Salas goes down / TikTok)

Trying to hurry up, everything seems to indicate that Michelle got tangled up with her feet and dress so she tripped head-on and fell completely to the floor. Fortunately for her, she managed to get both of her arms inside and immediately stood up, not without letting out a loud laugh at this embarrassing moment.

(Michelle Salas goes down / TikTok)

“I had never seen someone fall with so much style and glamour”; “You even fell glamorous”; “The good thing that is dressed helps to cushion”; “Everything is spectacular and the fall too, you make it look beautiful”; “Glamor above all” were some of the comments that some of Michelle’s followers on said social network made in the comment box.

@michellesalasoficial Fucking reality But make it fashunn Mission Impossible (Main Theme) – Favorite Movie Songs

Undoubtedly, this moment will remain as a funny anecdote that Michelle lived in one of the most recognized film festivals in the world and that was founded in 1946. Since the second half of May, filmmakers, stars, industry professionals cinematographers and journalists go to the French city of Cannes to witness the screenings of the films at the Palace of Festivals and Congresses, located on the boulevard “La Croisette”.