Michelle Salas suffers an accident at the Cannes Festival because of her dress: VIDEO

Michelle Salas once again captivated during her presence at the Cannes Film Festival thanks to an impressive dress with a corset and a princess-style skirt in black with silver details that she used to attend the event where the movie ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ was screened.

Michelle Salas suffers an accident

Luis Miguel’s daughter shared through her social networks how she required a whole team of experts to help her achieve that spectacular look with which she captured the eyes of all those attending the film festival, however, she uploaded a accident in the corridors of the hotel where he was staying.

Related news

Photo: Instagram

The model was in the popular Hotel Martinez, taking some photos for her social networks and sharing a little more about this experience with all her followers, however, when trying to run to show the impressive flight of her dress, she suffered a fall.

This was the fall of Michelle Salas

Despite the spectacular incident, the Mexican suffered no damage from the fall and preferred to take it in a good mood, as she shared it with laughter on her TikTok account.

Some followers of Michelle Salas showed their support and even did not hesitate to applaud the attitude of Silvia Pinal’s great-granddaughter, highlighting her style, noting that “she knows how to fall with so much style and glamour” or “everything is spectacular and also the fall, you do it see beautiful”.

Keep reading:

Christian Nodal erases the last tattoo he had of Belinda and this is how the singer’s mother reacted

Which celebrities attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding?