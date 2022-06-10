Michelle Salas walks down the street with a black top and below her breasts come out: Luis Miguel’s daughter paralyzed traffic

Michelle Salas is a very loved model in the world of social networks. To this day, she has built her career away from scandals, even when they persecute the last name of her maternal family, both on the side of her grandmother: Silvia Pina. And in equal parts on the side of her aunt: Alejandra Guzmán.

As a model, she has built a solid career, which has led her to work with brands such as Dior and Chanel. She also supports Mexican businesses and models for brands like Portélo.

The world of modeling totally consumes her. And in their social networks you can see some of these campaigns. This is how we have managed to see in a photo session, in which she models a set of BCBG Max Azria. He draws attention to the fact that for this he walks down the street in a black top and under it her breasts protrude.

It is very fashionable to wear very small tops with maxi size suits as you can see in this publication.

