Michelle Sapene dies of complications from multiple sclerosis | Famous

“At 8:50 a.m. today, our beloved daughter Michelle departed from this earthly plane, to go to meet God the Father. We give thanks to life for having given us for 40 years a loving and sweet daughter who always filled us with joy and happiness. Michelle will live on in our hearts and memories, until the day we have to join her in that better place we call ‘heaven’. May your soul rest in peace, dear daughter, “he was told in the publication.