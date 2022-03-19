Michelle Sapene dies of complications from multiple sclerosis | Famous

The Venezuelan journalist Michelle Sapen died the morning of March 17 at the age of 40 because of multiple sclerosis complications he was suffering from, after being in intensive care at Kendall Regional Hospital in Miami.
It was her father, the renowned journalist Eduardo Sapene, who reported on the death of his daughter through social networks.
“At 8:50 a.m. today, our beloved daughter Michelle departed from this earthly plane, to go to meet God the Father. We give thanks to life for having given us for 40 years a loving and sweet daughter who always filled us with joy and happiness. Michelle will live on in our hearts and memories, until the day we have to join her in that better place we call ‘heaven’. May your soul rest in peace, dear daughter, “he was told in the publication.
Celebrities send condolences
The publication was filled with condolences and messages of support from Venezuelan celebrities, including Marjorie deSousa: “We are very sorry,” it reads.
Scarlet Ortiz He also reacted: “God have her in his glory and rest in peace. I hug you tight and a lot of strength.”
The presenter of Awake America, Raul Gonzalezjoined the chain of condolences: “I’m very sorry Eduardo and Fina. From the heart. A hug to the soul.”
Camila Canabal, Sergio Novelli, Juliet Lima, Wilmer Ramírez, Ligia Petit, Nelson Bustamante, Alfredo Romero, among other celebrities, also lamented the death of the journalist.
What did Michelle Sapene die of?
Three years ago the journalist was diagnosed with multiple sclerosisbut it was in October 2021 that she was hospitalized due to a bacterial infection in her lungs, explained Eduardo Sapene in the account created on GoFundMe to raise money and be able to cover expenses, since they no longer had savings or material goods.
The disease caused malnutrition, kidney failure, hematology, electrolysis, as well as severe pneumonia, he added.
Michelle spent her last days in intensive care.
The trajectory of Michelle Sapene
The journalist was part of famous Venezuelan television programs such as ‘De Boca en Boca’ and ‘Ají Picante’.
He also presented the shows section in the newscast ‘El Observador’.