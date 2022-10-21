Michelle Soifer is linked to businessman Gil Shavit and Gigi Miter rebukes her: “He is married” | love and fire | daddy yankee concert | shows

love life of michelle soifer is absent from the controversies. It has been unknown for many months how the singer’s heart is; therefore, during his visit to the set of “Amor y fuego”, the production showed a video in which the singer and the businessman are seen Gil Shavit in a close situation.

Before the recent release of “Monotonía”, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter questioned the romances that Michelle Soifer had in the past and did not hesitate to show her a video that left viewers speechless, who did not expect to see the reality girl with a new love.

Would Michelle Soifer already have a new romance?

In the middle of the interview with “Amor y fuego”, the production did not hesitate to show him the video that a follower of the program sent to Rodrigo González during the Daddy Yankee show in Lima. Michelle Soifer was surprised and clarified her relationship with businessman Gil Shavit. However, she did not wait for Gigi Mitre’s response.

“We really ask you directly because it has been rumored but. I know that he is married and I know that you have a working relationship, but there are situations closer than work, “said Gigi Miter.

Michelle Soifer believes that she will compete with Shakira

After her recent premiere “Modo perreo”, Michelle Soifer is excited and goes to various media to promote her new song. Willax TV hosts mentioned Shakira’s latest hit, “Monotonia”, and the national singer assured that she will compete with him.

“Perfect, last night at 8:00 pm, “Monotonia” was released worldwide and this Friday at 12:00 pm my world song will be released. I’m going to compete with Shakira. ‘Dog mode’. Shakira, hold on, ”said the also influencer.

Michelle Soifer minimizes the presence of Pancho Rodríguez in “EEG”

Before the departure of Rafael Cardozo, Pancho Rodriguez entered “This is war” and Michelle Soifer did not hesitate to make her opinion known: “What I do not like and will never like are the blessed claims that have us dry. Warriors (…). Rafael leaves so they can bring Pancho, who is even hotter. The fair thing to do was wait for Rafael Cardozo’s response and make the decision to bring someone else. It could be you or anyone.”

Sergio George praises the presentation of Michelle Soifer

After listening to her sing, Sergio George did not hesitate to praise Michelle Soifer and the talent she has in front of the cameras of “This is war”: “I had never seen her singing in my life. And even more so because days before she was hoarse and couldn’t sing. Pressure brings out the best in you. The talent is, dancing and singing. She can compete with anyone out there.”