Michelle Soifer, Janet Barboza, Rosángela Espinoza and more famous Peruvians who claim to have been confused with Hollywood celebrities | Photos | Videos | entertainment

Separated at birth? Although they are familiar faces in Peru, when several reality TV boys, singers and entertainers go abroad, they claim to have been confused with celebrities such as Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and even African princesses! Find out who they are here.

michelle soifer

The Peruvian interpreter of “Bombón assassin”, Michelle Soifer, assured in the sequence ‘What celebrity do you look like?’ of “You are in all” who have confused her with Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.

“Several times with Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox and with Beyoncé. I think (she is my twin sister). Also with Kim Kardashian and anyway (I’m one of the Kardashians),” she said. Also, in a joking tone, she added: “Just ask those stars to please be original and not copy me, because they copy my look.”

In another interview, for the cameras of “Women in command”, Micheille Soifer expressed the weariness that so much confusion produces in her.

“They confuse me with Jennifer López every time I go out on the street, really, I’m tired. They saw me, and they tell me you’re Beyonce. Calm down, people,” she demanded.

Brunella Horna

The famous ‘Baby Bru’, Brunella Horna, revealed in “You are in all” that, on one of her trips to the United States, she was confused with the ‘Princess of pop’.

“Just one day I was in Las Vegas and Britney was going to sing, and they thought it was her because I was with a tail and I was in the same hotel as her,” said the host of “América Hoy”, who had previously referred to the interpreter of “Toxic” when she danced the song in “El gran show” “Baby one more time”.

Janet Barboza

The case of the host of “America today” Janet Barboza is somewhat different because it was her daughter Antonella Huarac, one of the four Miss Peru La Pre 2022, who told the anecdote of how her mother was confused with the princess of Morocco, Lalla Salmawife of King Mohamed VI and mother of Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Princess Lalla Khadija.

“What is the most bizarre thing that has happened to you on a trip? I start: on a family trip they confused my mother with the princess of Morocco in Morocco itself. We were having lunch with a British couple and everyone started looking at us super weird, but we ignored it.

“Total, we went out into the street and people began to greet my mother, and we were all like ‘what was it'”, he added.

Janet Barboza claimed that the story was true: “At that time I was with the red rollers” .

“They are twin sisters separated at birth. Janet raised you in Peru, but it seems that Princess Lalla Salma is your sister”, Santi Lesmes supported her.

Rosangela Espinoza

The ‘Selfie Girl’, Rosángela Espinoza, who just got her degree in Marketing, revealed that it was not once but several times that she was confused with Thalía and with the Italian model and actress Mónica Bellucci.

However, the 10-year-old EEG member stated that she would like to look like two other celebrities. “Shakira, I love her, I love her and one day I hope to meet her. And Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood actress.”

Rosángela Espinoza affirmed that they confuse her with Thalía. Photo: Rosángela Espinoza/Thalía/Instagram

Rosángela Espinoza affirmed that they confuse her with Mónica Bellucci. Photo: Rosángela Espinoza/Monica Bellucci/Instagram

Hugo Garcia

The ‘warrior’ Hugo García said that when he was younger (he is currently 30 years old) he was confused with soccer players Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham for his handling of the ball.

He also said that there was no shortage of people who pointed out that he has an air of Brad Pitt and that, because of his tattoo on his neck, with the singer Justin Bieber. However, Alessia Rovegno’s boyfriend revealed that her aspiration was for another Hollywood star.

“As a kid I always wanted to look like Paul Walker, because I liked cars and it was my favorite movie” he expressed.

Michael Maple

On the Foros Peru platform, several users pointed out the similarity that existed between the former member of “This is war”, Miguel Arce with the Hollywood star, the Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, who rose to world fame with his character Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), starring in the films Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), among others.

Miguel Arce just like Chris Hemsworth? Photo: Instagram

mario hart

A decade ago, Mario Hart was also the subject of comparisons for a certain resemblance to the American musician Matt Shultz, Lead singer of the alternative rock band, Cage the Elephant.