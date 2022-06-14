Michelle Soifer revealed that she was confused with Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Benyoncé

Michelle Soifer confessed that she was once confused with Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Beyoncé. “Be original and don’t copy me,” she said.

Again the sequence “What celebrity do you look like?” created a stir and this time it was the turn of michelle soifer. The member of This is war affirmed that many times they have confused her with Hollywood stars such as kim kardashian, Megan fox, Beyonce Y JLo.

The reporter from you are in all entered the EEG set to consult the urban singer how many international artists she physically resembles. Soifer listed a list of stars that left the press man very surprised in full broadcast of the competition reality show.

“Several times… with Jennifer Lopez, with Megan Fox and with Beyoncé. I think (she’s my twin sister). Also with Kim Kardashian and anyway (I’m one of the Kardashians). Just asking those stars to please be original and not copy me because they copy my look“, he pointed.

The competitor wore a peculiar hairstyle very similar to that of Princess Leia from Star Wars and Michi assured that all that remains is for the cartoon Pucca to try to copy it. “Like Michi, never. As much as many would like“, sentenced the historical warrior behind the scenes with laughter.

It should be noted that the member of the warriors named the Hollywood artists as a joke since at the end of the interview he only managed to laugh at the answers he gave for the cameras of the Natalie Vértiz and Choca Mandros program.

