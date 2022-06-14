Entertainment

Michelle Soifer revealed that she was confused with Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Benyoncé

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 47 1 minute read

Michelle Soifer confessed that she was once confused with Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Beyoncé. “Be original and don’t copy me,” she said.

Again the sequence “What celebrity do you look like?” created a stir and this time it was the turn of michelle soifer. The member of This is war affirmed that many times they have confused her with Hollywood stars such as kim kardashian, Megan fox, Beyonce Y JLo.

Michelle Soifer responded to Giuseppe Benignini in this way after making fun of saying that she would be the next Karol G

The reporter from you are in all entered the EEG set to consult the urban singer how many international artists she physically resembles. Soifer listed a list of stars that left the press man very surprised in full broadcast of the competition reality show.

Michelle Soifer's brother surprises by singing live and demonstrating his talent

“Several times… with Jennifer Lopez, with Megan Fox and with Beyoncé. I think (she’s my twin sister). Also with Kim Kardashian and anyway (I’m one of the Kardashians). Just asking those stars to please be original and not copy me because they copy my look“, he pointed.

Rosángela Espinoza imitated Michelle Soifer and became the new

The competitor wore a peculiar hairstyle very similar to that of Princess Leia from Star Wars and Michi assured that all that remains is for the cartoon Pucca to try to copy it. “Like Michi, never. As much as many would like“, sentenced the historical warrior behind the scenes with laughter.

Michelle Soifer requested the return of Camila Heredia after Rosángela Espinoza's discomfort in combatants

It should be noted that the member of the warriors named the Hollywood artists as a joke since at the end of the interview he only managed to laugh at the answers he gave for the cameras of the Natalie Vértiz and Choca Mandros program.

Rosángela Espinoza sang live

Enjoy the best competitions and clashes between “Guerreros” and “Combatientes” in Esto es Guerra, an América Televisión show hosted by Johanna San Miguel Y Renzo Schuller. Join them from Monday to Friday from 7 pm and encourage your favorite team and member who aspire to become the best of the season.

Alejandra Baigorria questioned Patricio Parodi’s injury: “You compete when it suits you”

Source link

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 47 1 minute read

Related Articles

Verónica Alcocer responds to Marbelle’s trill – Elections 2022

40 seconds ago

‘Barbie’: Simu Liu says Ryan Gosling is on strict diet and exercise to become Ken

2 mins ago

Aleida Núñez shows off her beauty from the ground in small shorts

12 mins ago

A fan art “predicted” the musical proposal of Joker 2 with a parody

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button