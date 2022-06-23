Michelle Vieth’s daughter celebrates her 15th birthday and they look like twins

Michelle Vieth is having a very happy few days after her daughter turned 15 years old.

“I am very proud of the little woman you have become,” she wrote in a snapshot that she shared on her social networks to wish her a nice birthday. “Fifteen years old my heaven, my princess, miss. Who is my pretty girl? What is my precious baby? May our little virgin continue to cover you with her mantle, my heaven. May all your birthday wishes come true. I love you with all my soul”.

In the photo, the young woman appears posing in front of her birthday cake. The comments of the fans did not wait, filling the teenager with praise for her famous mother and commenting on the strong resemblance between the two.

“OMG I thought it was you,” one fan wrote. “He looks exactly like you,” another wrote. “Your own reflection. She just like you,” one follower commented.

Let us remember that her daughter Michelle is the product of the relationship she had with businessman Leandro Ampudia from 2004 to 2011. The actress recently had a short affair with the singer “Potro” Caballero, although things did not end well, as he assured that the former her husband threatened him with death.

