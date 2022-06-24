Michelle Vieth’s daughter turns XV and these PHOTOS show that she is identical to her mother

Currently one of the most beloved women in the screen girl is Michelle Viet, who debuted in the 1995 telenovela “My little naughty” and from this moment continued to collaborate in various productions, however her most successful role was in the telenovela “La madrastra”.

Let’s remember that Michelle Viet, Originally from Iowa, United States, but her upbringing occurred in Acapulco, Guerrero, where the actress was discovered after participating as an extra in the soap opera “Acapulco, body and soul”. From this moment the life of the famous would change forever, this because from this moment Never stopped being in front of the spotlights.

Michelle Vieth is 42 years old. Photo: Special

Michelle Vieth’s daughter is identical to her mother

It has recently caused a stir through social networks that Michelle Viet used his Instagram account to share a Photography that has caught the attention of his followers, because in said postcard his daughter appears Michellewho turned 15 years old.

the daughter of the famous The actress now follows closely in the footsteps of her talented mother, as she has shown that she loves posing in front of the camera, as well as being noted for being photogenic just like her parent.

Michelle Vieth shared the image of her daughter Michelle. IG photo: michellevieth

Michelle recently turned fifteen years old and, like many fifteen-year-olds, she celebrated in style in the company of her successful mother and various guests who flattered her beauty on this special date, where now more than ever, the young lady is more like her beautiful and talented mother.

“And so… XV years my darling, my princess… Miss, Miss… Who is my pretty girl? Miss, miss, miss… Who is my beautiful girl? My little girl gorgeous… My most beautiful michita… May our little virgin continue to cover my sky with her mantle… May all your birthday wishes come true… I am very proud of the little woman you’ve become,” he read in the message that Michelle Vieth wrote in the Postcard where he proudly shares the celebration of his daughter.

