Michelle Waterson comes in search of the knockout in combat with Amanda Lemos at UFC Long Island

rival of amanda lemos in the co-star of UFC Long Island, this saturday, Michelle Waterson It conveys confidence in the possibility of obtaining a positive result in your record.

In an unstable phase in the octagon, the strawweight hopes to beat the Brazilian. In interview with BJPenn.com, Michelle He talked about his expectations of the match.

“I’ve tried to take those girls to the ground in my last few fights and none of them want to grapple with me. We are two athletes who like to fight on the feet, but I will be ready for any scenario.”explained Waterson.

Without winning by knockout or completion in more than six years, the American hopes to end it this Saturday. For “The KarateHotties”, a knockout would be the ideal way to get back on the winning path.

“I would like to win the knockout of the night. I already won the finish of the night, fight of the night, so I want the knockout”, concluded.

Tenth in the strawweight ranking, Waterson comes from losing with Marina Rodriguez in the star of UFC on ESPN 24. Before that fight, he beat Angela Hill by split decision.

Lemos, also comes from losing in the star of ufc vegas 52, when it was finished by Jessica Andradethe loss ended a five-game winning streak.

